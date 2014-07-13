The 2014 Fifa World Cup will be the 20th of its kind and is scheduled to take place in Brazil from 12 June to 13 July 2014.

This is to be the second time Brazil has hosted the competition, the first being the 1950 Fifa World Cup. Brazil is scheduled to become the fifth country to have hosted the Fifa World Cup twice, after Mexico, Italy, France and Germany.

It is scheduled to be the first World Cup to be held in South America since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged outside Europe and the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged in the Southern Hemisphere (the 2010 Fifa World Cup was held in South Africa).

This will be first Fifa World Cup to use goal-line technology.

All The Fifa World Cup winners:

1930 Uruguay

1934 Italy

1938 Italy

1942 not held

1946 not held

1950 Uruguay

1954 West Germany

1958 Brazil

1962 Brazil

1966 England

1970 Brazil

1974 West Germany

1978 Argentina

1982 Italy

1986 Argentina

1990 West Germany

1994 Brazil

1998 France

2002 Brazil

2006 Italy

2010 Spain