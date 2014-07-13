The 2014 Fifa World Cup will be the 20th of its kind and is scheduled to take place in Brazil from 12 June to 13 July 2014.
This is to be the second time Brazil has hosted the competition, the first being the 1950 Fifa World Cup. Brazil is scheduled to become the fifth country to have hosted the Fifa World Cup twice, after Mexico, Italy, France and Germany.
It is scheduled to be the first World Cup to be held in South America since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged outside Europe and the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged in the Southern Hemisphere (the 2010 Fifa World Cup was held in South Africa).
This will be first Fifa World Cup to use goal-line technology.
All The Fifa World Cup winners:
1930 Uruguay
1934 Italy
1938 Italy
1942 not held
1946 not held
1950 Uruguay
1954 West Germany
1958 Brazil
1962 Brazil
1966 England
1970 Brazil
1974 West Germany
1978 Argentina
1982 Italy
1986 Argentina
1990 West Germany
1994 Brazil
1998 France
2002 Brazil
2006 Italy
2010 Spain