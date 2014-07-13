2014 World Cup finals

Final
13/07/14 Germany1-0 Argentina
Third-Place Playoff
12/07/14 Brazil0-3 Netherlands
Semi-Finals
09/07/14 Netherlands0-0 Argentina
08/07/14 Brazil1-7 Germany
Quarter Finals
05/07/14 Netherlands0-0 Costa Rica
05/07/14 Argentina1-0 Belgium
04/07/14 Brazil2-1 Colombia
04/07/14 France0-1 Germany
Last 16
01/07/14 Belgium2-1 United States
01/07/14 Argentina1-0 Switzerland
30/06/14 France2-0 Nigeria
30/06/14 Germany2-1 Algeria
29/06/14 Costa Rica1-1 Greece
29/06/14 Netherlands2-1 Mexico
28/06/14 Colombia2-0 Uruguay
28/06/14 Brazil1-1 Chile
Group H
26/06/14 Korea Republic0-1 Belgium
26/06/14 Algeria1-1 Russia
22/06/14 Korea Republic2-4 Algeria
22/06/14 Belgium1-0 Russia
17/06/14 Russia1-1 Korea Republic
17/06/14 Belgium2-1 Algeria
Group G
26/06/14 United States0-1 Germany
26/06/14 Portugal2-1 Ghana
22/06/14 United States2-2 Portugal
21/06/14 Germany2-2 Ghana
16/06/14 Germany4-0 Portugal
16/06/14 Ghana1-2 United States
Group F
25/06/14 Bosnia-Herzegovina3-1 Iran
25/06/14 Nigeria2-3 Argentina
21/06/14 Nigeria1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina
21/06/14 Argentina1-0 Iran
16/06/14 Iran0-0 Nigeria
15/06/14 Argentina2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina
Group E
25/06/14 Ecuador0-0 France
25/06/14 Honduras0-3 Switzerland
20/06/14 Honduras1-2 Ecuador
20/06/14 Switzerland2-5 France
15/06/14 France3-0 Honduras
15/06/14 Switzerland2-1 Ecuador
Group D
24/06/14 Italy0-1 Uruguay
24/06/14 Costa Rica0-0 England
20/06/14 Italy0-1 Costa Rica
19/06/14 Uruguay2-1 England
14/06/14 England1-2 Italy
14/06/14 Uruguay1-3 Costa Rica
Group C
24/06/14 Japan1-4 Colombia
24/06/14 Greece2-1 Ivory Coast
19/06/14 Japan0-0 Greece
19/06/14 Colombia2-1 Ivory Coast
15/06/14 Ivory Coast2-1 Japan
14/06/14 Colombia3-0 Greece
Group B
23/06/14 Australia0-3 Spain
23/06/14 Netherlands2-0 Chile
18/06/14 Spain0-2 Chile
18/06/14 Australia2-3 Netherlands
13/06/14 Chile3-1 Australia
13/06/14 Spain1-5 Netherlands
Group A
23/06/14 Croatia1-3 Mexico
23/06/14 Cameroon1-4 Brazil
18/06/14 Cameroon0-4 Croatia
17/06/14 Brazil0-0 Mexico
13/06/14 Mexico1-0 Cameroon
12/06/14 Brazil3-1 Croatia
  • James Rodriguez (Colombia) - 6
  • Thomas Muller (Germany) - 5
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4
  • Neymar (Brazil) - 4
  • Robin van Persie (Netherlands) - 4
  • Andre Schurrle (Germany) - 3
  • Arjen Robben (Netherlands) - 3
  • Enner Valencia (Ecuador) - 3
  • Karim Benzema (France) - 3
  • Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) - 3
  • Abdelmoumen Djabou (Algeria) - 2
  • Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) - 2
  • Alexis Sánchez (Chile) - 2
  • André Ayew (Ghana) - 2
  • Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) - 2
  • Bryan Ruiz (Costa Rica) - 2
  • Clint Dempsey (United States) - 2
  • David Luiz (Brazil) - 2
  • Gervinho (Ivory Coast) - 2
  • Islam Slimani (Algeria) - 2
  • Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 2
  • Jackson Martinez (Colombia) - 2
  • Luis Suárez (Uruguay) - 2
  • Mario Gotze (Germany) - 2
  • Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) - 2
  • Mats Hummels (Germany) - 2
  • Memphis Depay (Netherlands) - 2
  • Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 2
  • Oscar (Brazil) - 2
  • Tim Cahill (Australia) - 2
  • Toni Kroos (Germany) - 2
  • Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast) - 2
  • Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) - 1
  • Alexander Kerzhakov (Russia) - 1
  • Alexander Kokorin (Russia) - 1
  • Andreas Samaris (Greece) - 1
  • Andres Guardado (Mexico) - 1
  • Ángel di María (Argentina) - 1
  • Avdija Vrsajevic (Bosnia-Herzegovina) - 1
  • Blaise Matuidi (France) - 1
  • Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) - 1
  • Carlo Costly (Honduras) - 1
  • Charles Aránguiz (Chile) - 1
  • Claudio Marchisio (Italy) - 1
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 1
  • Daley Blind (Netherlands) - 1
  • Daniel Sturridge (England) - 1
  • David Villa (Spain) - 1
  • Diego Godín (Uruguay) - 1
  • Divock Origi (Belgium) - 1
  • Dries Mertens (Belgium) - 1
  • Edin Dzeko (Bosnia-Herzegovina) - 1
  • Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) - 1
  • Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - 1
  • Fernandinho (Brazil) - 1
  • Fernando Torres (Spain) - 1
  • Fred (Brazil) - 1
  • Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) - 1
  • Georgios Samaras (Greece) - 1
  • Giovani dos Santos (Mexico) - 1
  • Gonzalo Higuaín (Argentina) - 1
  • Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) - 1
  • Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) - 1
  • Ivica Olic (Croatia) - 1
  • Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) - 1
  • Javier Hernandez (Mexico) - 1
  • Jean Beausejour (Chile) - 1
  • Jermaine Jones (United States) - 1
  • Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) - 1
  • Joel Matip (Cameroon) - 1
  • John Brooks (United States) - 1
  • Jorge Valdivia (Chile) - 1
  • Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) - 1
  • Juan Guilermo Cuadrado (Colombia) - 1
  • Juan Manuel Mata (Spain) - 1
  • Julian Green (United States) - 1
  • Keisuke Honda (Japan) - 1
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - 1
  • Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) - 1
  • Koo Ja-cheol (Korea Republic) - 1
  • Lee Keun-ho (Korea Republic) - 1
  • Leroy Fer (Netherlands) - 1
  • Marco Urena (Costa Rica) - 1
  • Marcos Rojo (Argentina) - 1
  • Mario Balotelli (Italy) - 1
  • Marouane Fellaini (Belgium) - 1
  • Mathieu Valbuena (France) - 1
  • Mesut Özil (Germany) - 1
  • Mile Jedinak (Australia) - 1
  • Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia-Herzegovina) - 1
  • Moussa Sissoko (France) - 1
  • Nani (Portugal) - 1
  • Olivier Giroud (France) - 1
  • Oribe Peralta (Mexico) - 1
  • Oscar Duarte (Costa Rica) - 1
  • Pablo Armero (Colombia) - 1
  • Paul Pogba (France) - 1
  • Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) - 1
  • Rafael Márquez (Mexico) - 1
  • Rafik Halliche (Algeria) - 1
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad (Iran) - 1
  • Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 1
  • Sami Khedira (Germany) - 1
  • Shinji Okazaki (Japan) - 1
  • Silvestre Varela (Portugal) - 1
  • Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) - 1
  • Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Greece) - 1
  • Son Heung-min (Korea Republic) - 1
  • Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) - 1
  • Teofilo Gutierrez (Colombia) - 1
  • Thiago Silva (Brazil) - 1
  • Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia-Herzegovina) - 1
  • Wayne Rooney (England) - 1
  • Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) - 1
  • Xabi Alonso (Spain) - 1
  • Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) - 1

Fact Box

The 2014 Fifa World Cup will be the 20th of its kind and is scheduled to take place in Brazil from 12 June to 13 July 2014.

This is to be the second time Brazil has hosted the competition, the first being the 1950 Fifa World Cup. Brazil is scheduled to become the fifth country to have hosted the Fifa World Cup twice, after Mexico, Italy, France and Germany.

It is scheduled to be the first World Cup to be held in South America since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged outside Europe and the first time two consecutive World Cups are staged in the Southern Hemisphere (the 2010 Fifa World Cup was held in South Africa).

This will be first Fifa World Cup to use goal-line technology.

All The Fifa World Cup winners:

1930 Uruguay
1934 Italy
1938 Italy
1942 not held
1946 not held
1950 Uruguay
1954 West Germany
1958 Brazil
1962 Brazil
1966 England
1970 Brazil
1974 West Germany
1978 Argentina
1982 Italy
1986 Argentina
1990 West Germany
1994 Brazil
1998 France
2002 Brazil
2006 Italy
2010 Spain

Group Tables

Group A

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Brazil 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7
2 Mexico 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7
3 Croatia 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3
4 Cameroon 3 0 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group B

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 10 3 7 9
2 Chile 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6
3 Spain 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3
4 Australia 3 0 0 3 3 9 -6 0

Group C

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Colombia 3 3 0 0 9 2 7 9
2 Greece 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4
3 Ivory Coast 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
4 Japan 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4 1

Group D

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Costa Rica 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7
2 Uruguay 3 2 0 1 4 4 0 6
3 Italy 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
4 England 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Group E

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 France 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7
2 Switzerland 3 2 0 1 7 6 1 6
3 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
4 Honduras 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

Group F

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 6 3 3 9
2 Nigeria 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3
4 Iran 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1

Group G

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Germany 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7
2 United States 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4
3 Portugal 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4
4 Ghana 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1

Group H

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Pts
1 Belgium 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9
2 Algeria 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4
3 Russia 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2
4 Korea Republic 3 0 1 2 3 6 -3 1